West Olive man sentenced to prison for series of burglaries

The West Olive man was sentenced Monday by Ottawa County Circuit Judge Karen Miedema. He was given credit for 16 days already served in jail.

Cook had earlier pleaded guilty to four counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony or larceny, and one count of first-degree retail fraud, which is also considered larceny. At the sentencing, the retail fraud charge was dismissed.

Cook is found guilty of burglarizing Community Action House, Bibles for Missions, Quick Cuts, Holland Drop-in Center and Alano Club in Holland on Feb. 20 and 22.

Cook also has two former guilty pleas for breaking and entering from the early 1990s. He also has a previous conviction for escaping from jail.

For the burglary and larceny charges, Cook was facing up to a maximum of 45 years in prison and/or up to $10,000 in fines.