Man gets probation, 2nd chance after credit card theft

Devin Dale Tenbrink was given credit for 20 days already served in jail and ordered to pay a $250 fine on each case when sentenced on four different cases Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

Just prior to the end of the probation period, officials will consider a request to grant Tenbrink status for the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. The act allows a felony to be deleted from a record if that person has adhered to all of his or her probation requirements.

Tenbrink’s charges included possession and illegal use of a financial transaction device (credit card), larceny in a building, and possession of a narcotic or cocaine less than 25 grams. The drug conviction would normally include a driver’s license suspension, but because of the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act possibility, this is not considered a final sentence. If Tenbrink violates probation, including requirements of not consuming drugs or alcohol, then he will lose his driving privileges, Miedema said.

Bob Glavich told Miedema that it was several hours later that he discovered items missing from his wallet stored in a locker at the Spring Lake fitness center. Glavich said his wife went to get money for shopping and said he only had $3 in his wallet. Glavich noted he had been to the bank and should have had more than that.

When he double-checked for the cash, he realized a credit card was also missing.

Glavich said that, when he called the bank, he found out his card had been used for almost $900 worth of purchases made at The Lakes Mall, the Fruitport Wesco gas station, Meijer and Walmart in Grand Haven Township.

Miedema noted that Tenbrink made at least seven attempts to use the credit card that day.

“You did a series of crimes,” she told him. “You made a conscious effort to use that card, not once, but seven times.”

Tenbrink’s attorney, Christi Burda, told the judge that Tenbrink had already completed several programs on his own in an attempt to turn his life around since he was caught. He is working two jobs and saved up a significant amount of money toward his fines and costs.

“Maybe there’s a mental health issue or an addiction to drugs, but you still are responsible for your own behavior,” Miedema said to him.

The judge noted that, despite the number of felony charges, the prosecution was not objecting to the “huge break” she was giving Tenbrink.

Glavich said police investigations turned up Tenbrink through surveillance video at the aquatic center and at the different stores in the area.

Tenbrink apologized to Glavich and to his family “for all the pain and suffering I put them through,” he said with a shaking voice.