GH man gets 240 days in jail for breaking into friends' house

Ronald Stewart Thier Jr. was also ordered to pay $434.12 in restitution and a $250 fine when he was sentenced Monday in Ottawa County Circuit Court.

The victim, Sara Lewis, said Thier broke down her door and scattered dishes, clothes and garbage everywhere. She also found her mandolin broken in half.

When she and Matthew Howard arrived home that late April day, she found Thier passed out on the couch.

“I don’t think he really knew where he was,” Lewis told Judge Karen Miedema during Monday’s hearing.

Lewis said she had known Thier for about a year and that he regularly blacked out from drinking and drugs.

“I’ve seen him sober. He’s an all-right guy,” she said. “Alcohol and drugs are wrecking his life.”

Lewis asked the judge to help the man with getting treatment. However, Thier’s attorney, Christi Burda, said her client had been denied drug court.

Thier apologized to his friends and said he didn’t remember doing any of the damage.

“We forgive you, Matt,” Lewis replied back.