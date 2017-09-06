W. Mich. boxer sentenced for shooting

Flores pleaded no contest to an assault with intent to do great bodily harm charge relating to an incident on Lillian Street of Park Township on Feb. 2.

He shot 23-year-old Travis Taylor in the head with a gun in the early morning of Feb. 2, police said.

Taylor was unable to give a statement, but his sister, Melissa Baird, spoke at the sentencing on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

“For five days, we sat in the hospital wondering if my brother was going to live or die,” she said. “Our family asks that you give Isaac the maximum sentence possible. My brother will never be 100 percent again.”

After a search warrant was issued for Flores’ arrest, friends and family commented on The Holland Sentinel’s Facebook page that Flores was acting in self defense, but neither police nor the prosecutor’s office would comment on the incident.

Flores has five young children, and his attorney said the chance of receiving a higher sentence stopped Flores from going to trial.

“This is a defendable, probably triable case, but we made the decision together that because of Isaac’s five kids, the risk would not outweigh,” Attorney Pavol Fabian said. “Given everything, I think this is a reasonable sentence and we’re happy with the result.”

Fabian would not comment about whether the incident was an act of self defense.

Several friends and family members appeared in court in support of Flores at the sentencing, which was decided by 20th Circuit Court Judge Karen Miedema.

“He has a great deal of support in the community. He is in a position to benefit from some really stringent dedicated work beside just jailing him,” Fabian said to Miedema. “It seems to me that it’s very likely that drugs may have played a part in this as well.”