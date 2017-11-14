Nunica man gets jail time for drunken driving, fleeing police

Christopher Kleeves, 47, pleaded guilty during the hearing in Ottawa County Circuit Court to charges of drunken driving, fleeing and eluding, resisting and opposing, and having an open container. If he completes Drug Court, the open container charge will be dismissed and the resisting and opposing charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement.

At Monday’s sentencing, Kleeves admitted he had a problem and told Judge Jon Hulsing that he was doing something to address it.

The charges resulted from a July 11 incident when Kleeves fled from police after a concerned citizen called 911 to report a possible drunk driver at the Admiral gas station in Spring Lake Township. Deputies located and tried to stop the driver near the intersection of East Savidge Street and Lake Avenue in Spring Lake. Kleeves then took off east down Leonard Street into Crockery Township.

Deputies placed a tire deflation strip on Leonard at 112th Avenue. Kleeves’ pickup truck hit the strip, but he kept driving on Leonard with flat tires. He eventually stopped at a home near 108th Avenue.

At the October plea hearing, Kleeves answered “yes” when Hulsing asked if police had to drag him out of his vehicle. He said, “I was temporarily scared to get out of my vehicle” when police approached him.

Kleeves was arrested in the yard.

A blood test revealed his blood alcohol level to be at 0.24, or three times the level that a person is considered legally drunk in Michigan.