Tip jar thief gets 90 days in jail

Daniel Christopher Leichty, dressed in prison grays for his court appearance, was given credit for 67 days already served in jail. Ottawa County Circuit Judge Jon Hulsing also ordered the man to pay $45 in restitution.

Leichty, who is currently serving a prison term for a Kent County incident, entered a guilty plea to the larceny charge in the Grand Haven case on Oct. 10. In exchange for his plea, Ottawa County prosecutors agreed not to charge Leichty as a habitual offender.

Lots of tips helped police identify the suspect wanted in the theft from Electric Hero, 20 Washington Ave., according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety. The suspect entered the restaurant at about 4:30 p.m. July 23 and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the restaurant’s tip jar before fleeing on foot, according to Lt. Joe Boyle.

Leichty’s sentence is to be served concurrent to his Kent County sentence.