Heritage Festival 5k to benefit Faith Marie Losee fund

The Mercy Health Spring Lake Heritage Festival 5k will begin at 8 a.m. on North Fruitport Road, just north of M-104. A kids’ 1-mile fun run will immediately follow.

Online registration is open until noon Thursday at www.imathlete.com/events/EventOverview.aspx?fEID=39560. Registration forms may also be printed from the race website at www.heritagefestival5k.com.

Late registration and packet pickup will be held from 3-6 p.m. Friday and 6-7:30 a.m. Saturday under the tent by the baseball field at Spring Lake’s Central Park.

The cost of the race, through Thursday, is $35 for an individual or $25 per person for a family. Late registration (Friday and Saturday) fees are $40 for an individual or $30 per person for a family.

Proceeds from the run will benefit the Faith Marie Losee Foundation, a component of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation. Faith was the infant daughter of Todd and Diane Losee. She was born stillborn Oct. 13, 2006, at 31 weeks gestation due to an umbilical cord accident.

Since her death, the Losees are determined that Faith would still make a difference in the world. The mission of the fund is to help provide infant medical equipment to neonatal departments at local hospitals. Through this equipment, it is hoped to give a child a second chance at life, which Faith did not receive.