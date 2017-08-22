Prep Roundup: Spring Lake boys cross country team wins Orchard View Invite

The Lakers recorded 38 points to take top team honors at the event, while Sparta finished second (85 points) and Jenison finished third (94 points).

Andrew Hylen won the meet with a time of 16 minutes, 30 seconds, followed closely by his brother, Ben Hylen, with a time of 16:36. Cameron Thalhammer placed sixth overall with a time of 17:13, Matthew Vanderwall came in ninth with a time of 17:47 and Will Brown finished 23rd with a time of 18:43.

“The team as a whole looked very strong and ran in tight packs throughout the race,” said head coach Erin Carmody. “This was a great start to our season, and proves that the training time and miles dedicated over the summer by this squad are paying off already.”

LAKER GIRLS FINISH THIRD

The Spring Lake girls cross country squad also had a strong outing Monday, finishing third with a team score of 66 points at the Orchard View Invitational.

Holland Christian finished with top team honors with 35 points, while Reeths-Puffer came in second with 64 points.

The Lakers were led by Lizzy Penrice, who finished 10th overall with a time of 21:11, followed by Kate Gilchrist in 11th place with a time of 21:15. Maddy Windberg was 13th (21:21), Chloe Lohman was 15th (21:39) and Maggie Cooper finished 17th with a time of 22:02.

“We had eight girls finish in the top 30 and medal in the event,” said Spring Lake head coach Aaron Andres. “This was a fantastic start to the season, and I thought the girls did a great job out there.”

Both Laker squads will travel to Benzonia on Saturday for the Benzie Central Pete Moss Invitational.