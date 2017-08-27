Prep roundup: SL boys XC takes fourth, Hylens set school record

The Lakers recorded a team total of 106 points, behind Linden (79), Grand Rapids Christian (81) and St. Clair (88).

Junior runner Andrew Hylen clocked a new personal record time of 15 minutes, 37 seconds among a field of Division 1 and 2 runners, while his brother, Ben Hylen, finished only three runners behind at 15:58.

Andrew and Ben Hylen now own the two fastest times in Spring Lake boys cross country history ahead of Blake Rottschafer (16:25.8) that was set in 2008. Junior Cameron Thalhammer finished 10th overall with a time of 16:30.0, which ties the fourth-fastest time in program history with Henok Ghirmay (2015).

Junior Matthew Vanderwall finished 36th overall with a time of 17:22.3, while junior Will Brown finished 54th overall with a time of 17:54.4, freshman Callen Carrier finished 73rd overall with a time of 18:37.7, senior Nathan Peterson finished 74th overall with a time of 18:39.9 and senior Andrew Sellon finished 79th overall with a time of 18:52.9.

Junior varsity: the Spring Lake boys junior varsity cross country team finished third overall at the event, behind Traverse City Central and Grand Rapids Christian.

Junior Evan Schock led the Spring Lake junior varsity team with a 19th-place overall finish and a new personal record time of 19:06. Twenty one runners set new personal records during the race.

The Lakers run again on Saturday, Sept. 9 at West Ottawa’s Bredeweg Invitational.

Laker girls finish 10th

The Spring Lake girls cross country team finished 10th at the Pete Moss Invitational at Benzie Central High School on Saturday.

The Lakers scored 274 points to finish in 10th place behind Clare (215), Midland Dow (171), Traverse City St. Francis (170), Benzie Central (165), Grand Rapids Christian (157), Ann Arbor Pioneer (147), Traverse City West (118), Traverse City Central (78) and Hart (73).

Senior Maddy Windberg finished 37th with a time of 19:58.6 to lead the Lakers, while Elizabeth Penrice (20:11.3) finished 43rd, Maggie Cooper (20:27.6) finished 55th, Julia Bajt (20:37.9) finished 65th, Maggie Holmes (21:07.7) finished 76th, Taylor Rebone (21:15.9) finished 79th and Kate Gilchrist (21:26) finished 84th.

Fruitport boys XC grabs bronze

The Fruitport cross country teams raced at Muskegon High School over the weekend, competing at the Big Red Invitational against 13 other schools. The boys team racked up 99 points to finish in third behind Kent City with 59 and Sparta with 51.

Brendan Deneen lead the team finishing seventh overall with a time of 17 minutes, seven seconds. Following Deneen was Nick Kleinhecksel in 15th at 17:44, Jon Wildey in 25th at 18:24, Peyton Sharlow in 26th at 18:27 and Cameron Weaver in 38th at 19:17.

The girls team finished fifth overall with 120 points behind Sparta, Plainwell, Kent City and champion Reeths-Puffer.

Sydney Bol and Faith Clark paced the Trojans with a 10th and 11th place finish at 21:03. Kendra Johnson followed in 22nd, clocking in at 22:12, while Hannah Finkler rounded out the Trojan top-five at 43rd with a time of 23:55.

Fruitport returns to competition at the Fremont Invite on Sept. 9.

GH boys tennis wins Holland Christian Invite

The Grand Haven boys tennis team made it back-to-back wins at the Holland Christian Invitational over the weekend, finishing the day with 18 points and five flight championships.

Petoskey took second with 15 points, ahead of Holland Christian at nine and Mona shores with six.

Riley Wilton took home the No. 2 singles crown, along with Nathan Sexton at No. 3 singles, Chris Akselberg and Weston Taylor at No. 3 doubles, Ian Rant and Brayden Rowley at No. 4 doubles and Corbin Johnson and Canyon Hayes at No. 5 doubles.

Noah Bachmann at No. 1 singles and No. 2 double pair Dylan Shenefield and Mason Price finished 1-2 on the day. John Richardson and Matt Baldus won one match for the Bucs at No. 4 singles.

“Our Nos. 2, 4 and 5 played very consistent doubles in winning their flights,” Grand Haven head coach Chris Wilton said. “No. 1 doubles made a huge comeback in their last match and only fell two points short to Petoskey after beating a Mona shores team they lost to on Tuesday. I am very pleased with the steps the doubles teams are making.

“For the singles flights, our No. 2 player was not available, so we moved up Riley and Nathan as well as pulled up Matt Bays for the first time. Winning two of those flights and getting a win from Bays was great.

“All of our teams contributed to at least one win today. I was very happy for Corbin Johnson, Canyon Hayes and Matt Bays. They have been a part of our program for a long time, and getting their first varsity wins was terrific.”

The Bucs return to the court Friday for the Traverse City Invitational.

GH boys water polo sweeps tournament

The Grand Haven boys water polo team took on the Jenison Water Polo Invitational on Friday and Saturday, finishing the weekend 4-0. The Bucs took wins over regional opponents East Grand Rapids and Grandville, cross state rival Ann Arbor Pioneer and Holt/East Lansing.

Game 1 saw Grand Haven down Grandville, 15-2. Senior Mason Fritz led the offense with four goals and two assists in the opening half. Fellow senior Jordan DeVries anchored a stout defense with three steals, while senior keeper Matt Beals recorded eight saves. Junior Mat Marcus added two goals in the third quarter; while senior Grant Ruster did it all with one goal, two assists and two steals.

Game 2 pitted the Bucs against the Holt and East Lansing co-op team. Grand Haven took the win, 9-7, despite missing their go-to 2-meter powerhouse Joshua Koornneef. Fritz took over down low, netting three goals and two assists. Ruster and sophomore Nick Wilson each added two goals. Wilson, Brigham Thornock and DeVries all had two steals.

Saturday began with the Bucs taking on cross-state rival Ann Arbor Pioneer, where they came away with a 13-4 victory. Fritz scored four goals with four assists and five steals to take full control of the game. Ruster, not to be outdone, scored two goals, tossed one assist and swiped five steals.

Finally, Grand Haven faced off with East Grand Rapids. The Bucs won, 14-1. Junior Jake Klahorst led the offense this time with three goals, wile eight different team members were awarded assists/ Junior Mark Wilgenburg and Wilson each grabbed three steals.

DeVries dominated in the sprint game, taking five wins in his six attempts.

The Bucs return to the pool to host the Grand Haven shootout tournament on Sept. 8-9.

Junior Varsity: The Grand Haven JV boys water polo team played in the East Kentwood tournament over the weekend, finishing 3-1 on the weekend.

The Bucs defeated Hudsonville, 11-8, Jenison, 15-9, and East Grand Rapids, 12-5, before falling to Rockford in the tournament championship, 14-8.

WMC volleyball finishes 2-3

The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team finished second in the silver bracket of the Warrior Showdown on Saturday at Western Michigan Christian High School.

The Warriors defeated Holton (25-17, 25-16) and Kent City (25-16, 23-25, 15-8), but lost to St. Louis (25-21, 25-19), Bronson (19-25, 13-25) and Laingsburg (25-23, 23-25, 8-15).

Meghan Heiss led the Warriors (9-7) with nine aces, 27 kills, 10 blocks and 34 digs, while Chloe Mitchell added 91 assists, 33 digs and six blocks. Aubrey Goorman added 23 kills and 20 blocks and Abby Summerfield had 61 digs.

“We could have had a stronger first match, but played tough all day at the Warrior Showdown on Saturday,” said WMC head coach Trent Smillie. “I was very proud of their performance all day, especially against Bronson in our last pool-play match. Bronson has won the Class C state championship the last two seasons, and they are the measuring stick. We had some of the best talent in Class C at our tournament and every match is a potential regional final or quarterfinal. We grew a lot as a team today.”

The Warriors will be back on the courts today at an eight-team tournament at Grand Haven High School that starts at 3 p.m.