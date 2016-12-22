Zero tolerance OK for pests, not for kids

There is a place for zero tolerance, but it is not public schools.

For a good application of the zero tolerance approach, look to Customs and Border Control at the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron. In November, agriculture specialists inspecting mung beans exported from India discovered what they thought were remnants — mere fragments — of khapra beetles in the shipment. Scientists confirmed the presence of the beetles Dec. 1 and the shipment was turned away.

Khapra beetles are one of the world's scourges. They will eat anything but are particularly feared for their ability to destroy or damage dried grain and stored seeds. They are otherworldly tough, able to thrive in hot, dry environments and to survive many insecticides.

Any tolerance for khapra beetles would cost Michigan farmers and food producers millions of dollars and drive up prices for every consumer. Lawmakers in Lansing and in Washington who politic on the evils of red tape and regulation need to keep the khapra beetle in mind before their lower any fences.

This is the fourth shipment inspectors have stopped at the Blue Water Bridge. Those specialists deserve our gratitude.

But zero tolerance is not appropriate in many other situations — including our schools.

Michigan lawmakers passed a bill this month undoing most of the state's zero tolerance policies for school discipline. The governor is expected to sign the legislation.

The law, which would take effect next fall, would require schools to consider a pupil's age, disciplinary history, the severity of the misconduct and the threat to another student or staff member's safety. Additional considerations include whether the student is disabled, whether a lesser punishment could suffice and the wishes of the victim.

Existing policies lead to suspension or expulsion for a range of offenses with no consideration of extenuating circumstances and no thought to whether throwing a child out of school is really the best way to educate him or her. It goes without saying that it is not.

Critics and statistics suggest that zero tolerance policies are particularly unfair to low-income, minority and underprivileged students, the ones who need compassion and second chances the most.

Lawmakers deserve gratitude to returning justice to our schools.

TIMES HERALD/PORT HURON (AP)