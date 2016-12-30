Enforce snow rules as vigorously as blight

Area municipalities all have ordinances that require property owners to clear sidewalks for the safety and convenience of pedestrians. They vary, though, in how and if they enforce those ordinances. Most do what the city of Port Huron does: They first encourage scofflaws to comply and then ticket the recalcitrant — but only after someone makes a complaint about a dangerous, impassible sidewalk.

Pedestrians shouldn't have to beg cities to keep sidewalks safe. Municipalities should enforce snow-removal ordinances the same way and with the same vigor that they enforce blight and building code violations.

Departments cite property owners for weed-choked lawns without a neighbor's complaint. They should do the same for a snow-covered sidewalk, which clearly presents a greater hazard than forms of blight that don't threaten passers-by with broken hips.

There has been plenty of debate about the broken-windows theory of crime and blight, especially in terms of the heavy-handed way some cities used the premise to go after people instead of windows. Still, it is clear that blight leads to more blight. The broken-windows theory holds that if someone breaks a window in a building and it goes unrepaired, someone else will show up later to break more windows. That then escalates beyond vandalism to other, more serious crimes.

Fixing the window shows that people care about the building, the neighborhood and each other.

Snow-covered sidewalks are the same sort of disorder as vandalized or graffitied buildings. Property owners who do not clear their sidewalks have no regard for the health and welfare of their neighbors, their neighborhoods or their communities. A sidewalk crusted with ice and snow bruises a community the same way an abandoned vehicle or crumbling building does.

We should all complain to our local officials about any and every snow-covered sidewalk. But we shouldn't have to.

— PORT HURON TIMES-HERALD (AP)