Why doesn't the national political zeal trickle down to the local level?

From campaign volunteerism, to legions of yard signs, to a near-saturation point on social media, citizens had many opinions to share on the local, state and national level, and they made their voices heard.

It stood to reason, then, that this reinvigorated public interest would result in higher civic engagement rates on the local level. That fervency, however, is not being seen here.

Civic engagement means working to make a difference in the civic life of our communities and developing the combination of knowledge, skills, values and motivation to make that difference. It means promoting the quality of life in a community, through both political and non-political processes.

Those who sit on our school, city, township and county boards shape local laws, policies and make decisions that have a much greater impact on any citizen's everyday life than most issues discussed on the national level.

Yet public participation on the local level is near historic lows. According to the Pew Research Center, only 13 percent of citizens are deemed "highly engaged," where they took part in 1-2 political activities within the past 12 months. The survey, although a bit dated from 2009, also came the year after the highest voter turnout ever recorded in a presidential election.

The same survey revealed that only 24 percent of citizens said they had attended one political meeting in the previous year on local, town or school affairs. A recent story in The Holland Sentinel indicated that recent office hours hosted by Ottawa and Allegan county officials yielded no participation at all.

Unfortunately, this wasn't that unusual. Unless there's a sudden polarizing issue, public participation is nearly nonexistent.

"When it leads to hurting someone's pocketbook, you get a lot of discussion," said Jim Storey, who sits on the Allegan County Board of Commissioners.

Ottawa County Administrator Alan Vanderberg agreed.

"If there isn't a hot-button issue, we don't see a lot of people," he said. "People don't physically come to meetings."

That also translates into finding people willing to serve on the public bodies themselves.

That is most evident in local bodies where it can be difficult to find people interested in serving. It's a continuous commitment with little to no financial compensation. For example, the City of Holland, which is Ottawa County's largest municipality, only pays each council member $2,900 per year.

So, if there aren't a lot of people running for office or attending meetings, who are the people in power and paying attention?

According to the same Pew study, there are commonalities as to who regularly participates in local politics and community problem-solving. Not surprisingly, they are highly educated, make more money — there's a sharp spike of involvement once an individual makes $75,000 or higher — and live in cities or suburbs of cities. Men tend to be more engaged than women (66 percent versus 61 percent), and whites had the highest involvement at 65 percent as compared to blacks and Hispanics (60 percent and 53 percent, respectively). Older people also tend to make stronger commitments, with the 55-64 age demographic being the most involved in multiple political activities within the past year.

So what needs to happen to get everyday citizens not just engaged, but also paying attention to the local political scene? We think there are a few things that could and should happen.

Firstly, smaller bodies need to make a more concerted effort to explain to the public why their work is important. We're all busy and most people aren't going to check in unless it's a crisis affecting them. Regular outreach as to the work you're doing and how it affects lives would go a long way. Don't just post fiscal budget documents on a website; step outside of the political/municipal jargon and explain in laymen's terms how decisions will affect residents.

Secondly, make yourselves readily available and ask the public for input. Again, you're not going to hear from people unless their pants are on fire. Asking people for their thoughts before making critical decisions might save you a headache farther down the road. Avoiding potential criticism in the beginning just compounds frustrations down the road and erodes the public trust in the political system. If people feel like you don't care what they think, they don't see much point in participating.

Finally, be gracious in the face of criticism. It's not easy to hear your ideas picked apart, and defensiveness is a natural reaction. However, if we are ever to foster a greater engaged citizenry, our local leaders must find ways to listen, learn and understand from the people they are sworn to serve from the local school board to national office.

