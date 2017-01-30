Credit to Trump for getting Americans riled up

Certainly, the vast majority so far has been in the form of protests and marches against the man or his moves.

The national Women’s March on Washington the day after the inauguration of the 45th president of the United States, along with countless local marches, takes the spotlight of that involvement. But there’s far more going on.

In Holland this past weekend, several women organized an event to protest Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos for secretary of state. They say she’s simply not qualified for the Cabinet post.

When was the last time you heard so much rhetoric about the secretary of education nominee?

On the other side of the Trump equation, Dan and Jackie Hansen of West Olive told Tribune reporter Alex Doty how excited they were to attend the inauguration in D.C. on Jan. 20. It was Dan’s fifth presidential inauguration ceremony, which he translates to his presidential- and American history-themed bed and breakfast.

The Holland Sentinel recently published an editorial asking why so much national political zeal hasn’t trickled down to the local level. (The Tribune ran that editorial on this page Jan. 26.)

Maybe it will, given some time.

In the meantime, it’s great that so many Americans are taking notice of what’s going on in Washington, D.C.

Our Views reflects the majority opinion of the members of the Grand Haven Tribune editorial board: Kevin Hook, Matt DeYoung, Alex Doty and Mark Brooky. What do you think? E-mail us a letter to the editor to news@grandhaventribune.com or log-in to our website and leave a comment below.