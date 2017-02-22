KOEDYKER: Living a balanced life in an all-too-busy world

We enjoyed getting away from the hustle and bustle of Chicago. It was a good place to relax and rest, and they always had good Bible teachers there who my parents enjoyed listening to.

As you entered the conference grounds, there was a sign welcoming you with the words: “Come ye apart and rest awhile.” The words were taken from the King James Version of Mark 6:31. It was still early on in Jesus’ ministry, but he and his disciples had been very busy. There were always people coming and going. Jesus had become well known and his days were full — teaching, preaching, healing the sick, and moving from one village to another.

Do you ever have something like that? Feeling like you’ll never get done? That the onslaught of activities will never stop? I’m sure you do! Jesus and his disciples knew what that was like. They were tired, weary and worn out.

Yes, even Jesus! For, besides being fully divine, he was fully human and he experienced being tired and drained of every ounce of energy in his body. And he knew he had to do something about it.

So, he says: “Fellas, we need a break. Let’s get out of here and find a quiet place to rest for a while.”

Yes, it’s fine to be busy, but, to paraphrase an old saying, “All work and no rest make Jack a dull boy.” We need balance in our lives.

The same is true for our diets. We need to have a balanced diet. Our bodies require a variety of foods: a mix of fruits, vegetables, carbohydrates and proteins. Kids love sweets, but we know too much of one thing is not good for them.

During the Christmas holidays, we showed the movie “Elf” to our grandsons. They thought it was hilarious. So was Buddy the Elf’s four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Talk about too much of a good thing!

This is what the biblical scholar William Barclay says: “The Christian life is a continual going into the presence of God from the presence of people and coming into the presence of people from the presence of God.” He also compares it to what he calls “the rhythm of life.” By that he means that we cannot work unless we sleep, and we cannot sleep unless we work.

Obviously, one of the great dangers of life is too much activity. It simply is not healthy. It leads to stress, anxiety, sleeplessness and all kinds of serious health problems. There is a great verse in the Bible that says, “Be still and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10)

But the problem is that many of us do not know how to be still. In our culture, we are made to think that we should always be busy. Inactivity is viewed as laziness.

But the balanced life is one in which we rest, and our resting renews our strength. Here’s what Psalm 27:14 says: “Wait on the Lord; be of good courage and he shall strengthen your heart.”

Some people scoff at Christians who say God speaks to them. But that’s where the “being still” and “waiting” come in. God does speak to those who listen with their hearts. But usually it means getting somewhere quiet and finding some place where there is no noise, or distraction.

Without those quiet moments of reflection, and prayer and waiting on the Lord, we’re just plain weak spiritually. And being weak spiritually is really a recipe for destruction because it makes us vulnerable to all kinds of temptations, corruptions and wrongdoings. That’s when life can become a real mess.

What we need is a balanced life, which someone has described as “one where we alternate between time with God in the quiet place and serving people in the market place.” That summarizes it pretty well. But really — and I can speak from experience on this — without God, our lives will be out of balance.

I conclude with a quote from Corrie Ten Boom, the Dutch watchmaker who hid her Jewish neighbors during World War II: “If you look at the world, you will be distressed. If you look within, you will be depressed. But if you look at Christ, you will be at rest.”

— By the Rev. John Koedyker, Tribune community columnist