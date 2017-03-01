Canadian silence sounds like a broken record

We are confident in our skepticism because Imperial Oil has a history. Incidents — spills, explosions, fires — always turn out to be far worse than the company initially claims. Its Super Bowl Sunday spill in 2004 grew from some industrial solvent into 42,000 gallons of toxic chemicals linked to reproductive health issues and liver and kidney damage.

That spill also led to what was supposed to bring down the iron curtain that divides emergency responders on each side of the Ontario-Michigan border. We are supposed to be told about chemical emergencies in Sarnia's Chemical Valley and we are supposed to warn them when we have environmental incidents on our side of that invisible line splitting the St. Clair River.

We should say that spill and all the other ones before and since that Feb. 1, 2004, farce.

Fear and anger over the lack of notification prompted more calls about communication and sharing information in November 2004, February 2011, July 2011, September 2011, July 2012 and April 2016. Do not assume those all happened in Sarnia; two of them were significant spills in Michigan waters that were not shared with our Sarnia neighbors in a timely fashion.

It is both frightening and pathetic that we haven't solved this problem yet. We live in an era when we share what our children ate for breakfast with near strangers and our refrigerators warn us when we're low on skim milk. We know what the pandas in the Beijing zoo had for breakfast, yet nobody can confirm whether that conflagration half a mile away and filling our sky with pulsing dread is harmless.

Local officials and state officials have talked about this for decades. We wonder how often they talk to their counterparts across the border. Perhaps this needs to be a federal matter.

TIMES HERALD/PORT HURON (AP)