We're excited for Grand Haven baseball

But it’s a sound those in Grand Haven could be hearing much more of very soon.

It was recently announced that the Grand River Loggers baseball team will move to town, bringing with them more than two dozen college baseball players.

The team will play its games at Grand Haven High School and Marsh Field in Muskegon this summer, with hopes of finding a more permanent home at Grand Haven’s Sluka Field in future years.

We think the addition of a high-level baseball team is a tremendous addition to what Grand Haven currently has to offer.

It won’t be easy. It’s going to take some serious money to get Sluka Field up to par with other facilities in the Great Lakes Summer College Baseball League.

But those improvements will be exciting ones — grandstands to hold 500-plus fans, concessions and restrooms, a fence around the outfield, and lights to illuminate the field for night games.

Baseball is America’s pastime, but that gets lost on us along the Lakeshore — unless you’re following high school teams or local youth leagues, you have to drive to Grand Rapids to catch the Whitecaps or a longer trip across the state to check out the Tigers in Detroit. Chicago to check out the Cubs or the White Sox is also an option.

But those are lengthy drives that come with a steep price tag.

The Loggers will offer a high level of play — several of the players coming in this summer have been drafted by Major League teams — at the same cost as getting into a high school sporting contest.

Plus, during their off days, the Loggers plan to offer clinics to local ball players. While we have some great coaches in this area, the opportunity to learn from top college players is a huge benefit to our kids.

We’re hopeful the city and the team are able to work out a deal that makes sense financially while creating a welcoming home for the Loggers well into the future.

Play ball!

Our Views reflects the majority opinion of the members of the Grand Haven Tribune editorial board: Kevin Hook, Matt DeYoung, Alex Doty and Mark Brooky. What do you think? E-mail us a letter to the editor to news@grandhaventribune.com or log-in to our website and leave a comment below.