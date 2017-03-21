How one Mich. congressman is handling the town hall debate

Midland Republican U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar has been criticized of late for not having had a town hall meeting at which he and constituents could communicate in an open forum.

Having watched similar Republican town hall meetings across the country blow up into shouting media events featuring anti-President Trump and anti-GOP protesters, one can hardly blame Moolenaar for being hesitant about conducting such a meeting.

Instead, Moolenaar has preferred meeting with smaller groups of people, where communication can occur in an open and non-confrontational manner and both he and his constituents can better understand each other's positions on issues.

In a meeting with a Daily News reporter and two editors, Moolenaar talked about his attempts to communicate with constituents.

"I'm going to keep doing listening sessions and meet with people one-on-one and in small groups,” the congressman said. “When I talk to people they are worried about our future of our country. They want to know that Democrats and Republicans are going to work together to do something good for our country.”

Moolenaar recently met with four representatives from the Women of Michigan Action Network (W.O.M.A.N.), who are among those locally seeking a town hall with the congressman. After that meeting, Moolenaar said he would make plans for a listening session (town hall meeting) in a centralized location for his district.

"I meet with constituents in all 15 counties, and what I would envision is a place central to the 4th Congressional District and have a listening session and have people come from all over the district to participate," he said.

While a great deal can be gained from these town hall meetings — from the public gaining insight into the reasons behind decisions made by their representative to the elected official receiving valuable feedback from constituents — they also can become unproductive shouting sessions filled with anger and divisiveness.

Our hope is that when Moolenaar takes the stage, the town hall is conducted in a manner that is beneficial to residents of the 4th Congressional District.

MIDLAND DAILY NEWS (AP)