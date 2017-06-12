Candidate boom a good sign for Michigan

Party infighting, back-and-forth policies and intense, vitriolic debate all contribute to the ongoing fatigue.

This broken record has been playing for far too long.

Yet, rather than pulling back from the morass, record numbers of candidates — everyday residents and those with political experience — are running for local office, providing myriad options for voters to consider.

A renewed engagement in the political process is cause for optimism.

Across the nation, throughout Michigan and here in Greater Lansing, people are re-engaging in the process, and it could signal a new era in politics.

There are 24 candidates running for four open seats on Lansing City Council this year — likely the highest number of candidates in the 160-year history of the city, according to Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope. And the mayor's race has five candidates vying to replace current Mayor Virg Bernero, who announced in February he would not seek re-election.

Statewide, nearly 70 candidates have already filed for 110 seats in the House and 38 seats in the Senate that will not be up for election until 2018; at this time two years ago, only seven had filed.

Increasing the number of candidates is only the first step.

Many throughout the region — including the Lansing State Journal editorial board — have long lamented our community's poor record of voter turnout and disengagement in the political process.

In 2015, only 13 percent of registered voters turned out for the general election. It's true that non-presidential election years often see lower voter turnout, but 13 percent is dismal. It's also representative of a 20-year trend of record lows throughout the state and across the nation.

An influx of fresh-faced candidates who offer new choices this year could help change that.

The 2017 election season is here, and it will be a pivotal one for the city of Lansing. The primary is Aug. 8. The general election is Nov. 7.

Say what you will about current elected officials at the national, state and local levels, they have been instrumental in creating a renewed engagement in governing. A boom in candidates for local office is a good sign of things to come.

Voter turnout and engagement must mirror that trend to ensure a government of the people, by the people, for the people.

— LANSING STATE JOURNAL (AP)