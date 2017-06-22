We all must do more to curb teen suicide

There were 14 suicides by people younger than 25 in Ingham and Eaton counties in 2014, according to local coroners. That's 14 too many.

A first response to such tragedies can be to look for something — or someone — to blame. That's a natural, yet dangerous, tendency because blaming parents or teachers or friends for not recognizing a child's distress does nothing to bring that child back.

And it stands in the way of working toward solutions to prevent further deaths.

A Lansing State Journal report on June 11 revealed a crack in the community's defense against teen suicide.

Michigan is among 14 states that encourage, but do not mandate, suicide prevention training for its teachers. None of the 12 largest school districts in Greater Lansing have written protocols or required training.

That is not acceptable.

A Michigan Department of Education survey in 2015-16 revealed 18.5 percent of Ingham County seventh-graders "seriously considered" attempting suicide and 7.7 percent of them attempted it. In Eaton County, 21 percent seriously considered it and 7.7 percent of them attempted it.

That means in a middle school of about 300 students, more than 50 have considered suicide.

It makes sense to require educators and support personnel to undergo suicide prevention training. Some might say that's adding "one more thing" to teachers' crushing workloads.

We'd argue it's equipping them with the best skills possible to help the students in their classrooms — the same as knowing CPR or recognizing signs of child abuse.

Parents need special training, too; training to recognize the signs in their own child or in their child's friends.

Our local school districts should move on their own to adopt suicide prevention protocols and mandatory training, rather than waiting for the state to pass a mandate. There are training resources available — some at no cost — that could reap benefits immediately.

And then schools should make that same training available to parents. It would provide a foundation for educators and parents working together to protect and nurture our children.

It no doubt takes a village to raise our children. Let's make sure we adequately train the villagers.

LANSING STATE JOURNAL (AP)