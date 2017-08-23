Walking the talk with Walk the Beat

But what about those who eschew sports in favor of musical pursuits? Those opportunities can be more difficult to find.

But in Grand Haven, music is a priority, thanks in part to Dave Palmer and his Walk the Beat organization.

Walk the Beat is a group that raises money to support local musicians by providing instruments, lessons, radio spots, concert experience and much more.

Walk the Beat is also the name of the organization’s day-long celebration to local musical talent. This past Saturday, 50-plus musicians — many of them from right here on the Lakeshore — converged on Grand Haven’s east side. They set up at 25 locations up and down the Beechtree Street corridor and provided hours of incredible music, ranging from country and folk to rock and alternative.

Some of these musicians are into the state’s music scene and have gigs lined up all summer long. Others are youngsters just learning the ropes and crave the exposure Walk the Beat provides.

Kudos to Palmer, along with Loren Johnson, his right-hand woman, and the hundreds of volunteers who lent a helping hand, for putting countless hours and endless energy into Walk the Beat.

The local music scene has benefited tremendously from Palmer’s efforts.

It’s also a huge boon to the scene to have a nationally recognized sound engineer in Bill Chrysler lending his talents to the organization. Chrysler has served as the sound man to national acts such as John Mayer and Bob Seger, but on any given day, he can be found in his studio on Washington Avenue in Grand Haven, helping a young artist lay down a track.

Walk the Beat allows these budding musicians the opportunity to shine on a much bigger stage than they would normally have. It’s a huge benefit to our community, for which we’re extremely appreciative.

