Sports help shape young people

But education is so much more than what's learned in the classroom.

Education is a supervised experience in which young people learn how to socialize, deal with conflict, work together for common goals and so much more.

They learn to overcome adversity and live with disappointment. They learn to celebrate skill and work through deficiencies. They also learn how to participate in a community and interact with people with whom they may disagree from time to time.

In other words, they learn how to become productive citizens.

Participation in high school sports — and other extracurricular activities — provides the perfect training ground for what the world will be like post-graduation.

More than 3,000 student-athletes in Greater Lansing will compete for their schools throughout the year. They wear their uniforms with pride, and boost the reputation of their community through healthy competition.

Other extracurricular activities can provide similar opportunities.

It's just as important for communities to show their pride in the young people who represent them. Support their endeavors by going to games, attending performances, participating in fundraisers, generally by being present.

There is a lot of science that supports community connection as a benefit for young people. Regardless of whether you have children, it is important to show your support.

Being celebrated in athletics and extracurricular activities are just some of the ways good behavior is reinforced for young people. Sports — and music, theater, debate, robotics, etc. — help teach students skills that will contribute to their future success.

Let's support them along the way, across the region. As another school year begins, let's be sure to show up as a community to support young people and encourage their development.

Sports — and other extracurricular activities — will shape them for a lifetime. So will our support.

— LANSING STATE JOURNAL (AP)