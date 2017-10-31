Molding the philanthropists of the future

From fundraisers for the boardwalk, coal tipple, lighthouses, the catwalk and Waterfront Stadium — just to name a few — the Tri-Cities community has made it clear time and time again that it knows how to support community projects.

Many of the great amenities and landmarks we take for granted and that are a part of our community’s identity wouldn’t be what they are today without the generous support of the many donors and volunteers.

That’s why it is so great to see this mentality of community involvement beginning to be passed down to the next generation. The student involvement in the design process for the new Imagination Station play space is just one example.

The city and local volunteers could’ve easily gone ahead and worked with consultants to design a replacement for the Imagination Station on their own, deciding what they thought would be best for the children of our town.

Instead, it was decided to let children who’d use the space get involved in the development of the project. Children were able to visit other play spaces in surrounding communities to get inspiration, and then brainstormed ideas for a new Imagination Station.

The result? A design that looks to have incorporated many of the ideas and concerns drummed up by children in the area.

And as Leathers & Associates play space designer Danielle Campbell said, “We couldn’t have done it without you.”

One can’t help but imagine what kind of pride the local children must feel knowing their wishes will be brought to life in the coming years, and designers used their input.

Our hope is that this process has left an imprint on the minds of the local youth. Perhaps the design process has lit a spark to inspire the future Lynn Sherwoods, Chris Strengs, Erin Turrells and Ken Formsmas in the community who want to take care of our community assets for years to come.

