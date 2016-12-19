YMCA, schools partner for water safety

Third- and fourth-graders from Ferry and Griffin elementary schools and third-graders at Robinson and Lake Hills elementary schools are learning about first aid, CPR and about what to do if someone falls into the water in the local YMCA’s Safety Around Water program.

The program is funded by a grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, through a project with the Michigan State Alliance of YMCAs.

The grant covers the cost of the program, staffing and transportation, said Tri-Cities Family YMCA CEO Michelle Bailey-Mesler.

Lake Hills Principal Jason Lawson said he worried about students losing instructional time when he first heard about the program. But he spoke with the third-grade teachers “about the unique opportunity, and they were supportive.”

“We all agreed that this is something our students need, could use for the rest of their lives, and be a valuable experience for them,” Lawson said.

Since children are curious and there’s a lot of water around us, Bailey-Mesler said it isn’t realistic to instruct children to stay away from water, and they need a basic understanding about making good choices.

Lawson said most of his students haven’t been taught water safety skills and strategies to possibly save a life some day, so the program is beneficial.

“Living where we do, right next to Lake Michigan, it made a lot of sense to provide our kids this opportunity so that they will hopefully feel confident when they are at the beach,” he said.

The YMCA has offered a beginning swim program during spring break for students who hadn’t participated in swimming lessons. As part of the summer day camp, the local YMCA also offers swim lessons and has water safety programs.

Since grant funding is only for this year, Bailey-Mesler said they plan to look for local funding sources to continue the program in future years.

Lawson said he appreciates the YMCA’s efforts put into making it a “great experience” for students and staff.

“Hopefully, this is a program we can take advantage of yearly, as I know the impact it will have,” he said.