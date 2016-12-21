Longtime board members attend final meeting

Aldridge has served on the school board for 10 years, and has enjoyed much appreciation for the work he has done in the district.

“This is not a thankless job,” he said. “I get a lot of thanks and appreciation for this work.”

Ashcraft has been on the board for 20 years, making a significant investment into the district and the lives of the students and families she’s served.

She shared that her grandchildren now attend Spring Lake Public Schools, so she plans to still be involved, this time “on the other side of the table.”

Both Aldridge and Ashcraft are Spring Lake natives who attended Spring Lake schools themselves.

“To see how you have approached every problem, every challenge over the last nine years, I can tell you I’ve learned a lot from both of you,” said Superintendent Dennis Furton, who joined the district in 2008. “I think we’ve been lucky to have the two of you for as long as we have — lifelong Lakers, people who are as committed to this district as anybody could ever be, and have deeper roots and stronger ties. Thank you for everything.”