SL district moves forward with land purchase

The property is intended to fulfill a need for additional parking, driven by both the increasing enrollment at the high school and active membership at the adjacent fitness and aquatic center.

“Because the two facilities share the same site and the parking lot, the decision was made with the (school district) finance committee’s input to split the cost of purchasing the property between the fitness center’s surplus and the district’s general fund surplus,” said Superintendent Dennis Furton.

Half of the total purchase price of $227,000, plus some closing costs, will come from the district’s general fund, according to Furton.

Last year’s general fund surplus for the district was $277,000, so a significant portion of those funds will be put toward the land purchase.

Concerns were expressed at Monday’s Board of Education meeting about spending the district’s resources on a non-instructional expenditure, but the motion was approved to move forward with the purchase.

The district plans to close on the property transaction soon, and will begin developing the land in the coming spring, with hopes to complete the project in the summer.