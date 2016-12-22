Bomers family presents memorial fund to district

The funds are slated for three separate purposes within the district: $50,000 is intended for the use in the band fund, while $200,000 will go toward a memorial scholarship and the remaining $25,000 to the aquatic center fund.

The contribution will be distributed through the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation.

Drew and Eileen Saur, the son and daughter-in-law of Martin Bomers, were present at the Spring Lake Board of Education meeting earlier this week to present the memorial fund to the board, along with Holly Johnson, president of the Grand Haven Area Community Foundation, and Ed Grafton of Mill Point Legal Services, who assisted the family in making the contribution.

Martin Bomers founded Bomers Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners Inc. in 1963, a business that won the Grand Haven Tribune People’s Choice Award for 13 years running. He was known for brightening people’s day with quotes and sayings posted on the sign outside of his Spring Lake Township business.

Before Martin Bomers died last year at age 86, followed by his wife Beverly less than three months later, the couple set up a trust with the intention of giving money back to the community, particularly the local school system.

“They wandered over to the high school one day and met with (Principal) Mike Gilchrist and were so impressed with the guy that they left a substantial amount of money to the school system for these various purposes,” Grafton said. “They were very interested in making things available to every child, so these gifts that they’re making are mostly need-based.”

The group explained that the gift was an important way for the Bomerses to give back to the community that had faithfully supported his business for more than 50 years.

“It’s really about the Saurs, who have directed this gift, as well,” Johnson said. “Forever the Bomerses will have a legacy that will support students.”