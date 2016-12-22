Zeeland school board OKs $12M renovation of 3 schools

The cost breaks down into about $3.145 million for Roosevelt Elementary/ZQuest, about $5.2 million for Creekside Middle School and about $3.87 million for Zeeland East High School. All work is being paid for using proceeds from the district's $53.5 million bond that voters approved in 2015.

Roosevelt Elementary School will add an outside learning area, three extended learning areas, a conference room and three classrooms. Two of the new classrooms will be for ZQuest, the district's year-round balanced calendar program that operates out of Roosevelt.

The windows and hallway flooring at Roosevelt will also be replaced, and two bathrooms will be remodeled.

Creekside Middle School will add two extended learning areas and six breakout rooms, which are small to medium-size collaboration rooms intended for group study and projects.

Creekside will also see extensive remodeling and replacement. Windows, doors, the heat and A/C, ceilings, lights, lockers and flooring throughout the building will be replaced. The cafeteria, the Quack Shack meeting room, and all bathrooms and food services areas will be remodeled.

Zeeland East High School will be changing the location of the front office area to make the entrance more secure. The current office area will be modeled to become a learning lab. The school's auditorium will also add two lobbies and have additional upgrades to the auditorium.

G.O. Construction — a joint venture of GDK and Owen-Ames-Kimbal — is working with the district on the bond projects. All approved low bidders are from regional communities less than 50 miles away, as the district has made a point of trying to hire local workers for projects. Sixteen of the contractors for the 2017 projects are from the Holland/Zeeland area.

Construction is expected to begin in late spring 2017. Most of the work is expected to be completed over the summer, with the exception of Creekside Middle School.

Superintendent Cal De Kuiper said it is "not realistically possible" to complete Creekside's work during the summer months. Instead, Creekside classrooms will be done in increments of four at a time, with four portables used for classroom space. Summer will be used for non-classroom work.