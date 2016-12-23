Elves help spread holiday joy

The pair handed out presents and took messages for their North Pole counterparts during a holiday party at Ferry Elementary School.

Kristy Reeser’s class performed holiday songs for their visitors before practicing patience as they were called up, one by one, to accept a gift bag and give a message to Elf Jay to share with Santa, Rudolf or Elf Jay’s cousin, Elf Buddy (think of the movie, “Elf”).

“They say, ‘Tell Rudolph (or Santa) I love him,’” said Elf Jay, also known as Janine Frank of Gladwin. “They say ‘thank you.’ They are not giving you a Christmas list or anything.”

Once all the children had their gift bags, Reeser counted down from three before allowing the children to open their bags all at once.

“The kids are so excited,” Reeser said as green and red tissue paper flew around the room and the children hurried to show each other what they received.

A little emotional, Reeser wiped a tear from her eye.

“Some of these kids just don’t have anything,” she said. “They’re just trying to survive.”

The gift bags included toys, candy and gloves.

Frank, who is fully blind, said she and Trouble (Nancy Pierce, Reeser’s mother-in-law), started collecting gifts for the children and making the trip from Gladwin to Grand Haven about five years ago. It started with an abundance of stuffed animals her mother won playing bingo at her nursing home, Frank said.

Frank took the toys, along with gold coins obtained by her father, and candy-filled candy canes provided by Nancy’s husband, Tom, and created the gift bags.

Frank and Pierce shop year-round to get good deals so they can provide more for the kids.

“This is just something for me to give back,” Frank said.

The children wrote their names on their gift bags and moved on to the activity part of their party, which included wrapping gifts for their parents, making a puffy snowman or Santa painting, and building workshops.