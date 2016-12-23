Meet Ms. Spoelman’s fourth-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher's name: Ms. Gretchen Spoelman

Number of students: 22

School: Jeffers Elementary School

Grade: Fourth grade

What makes your classroom special? We have a compliment jar where we can put compliments that we write for each other. At the end of our day, Ms. Spoelman will read the compliments and if a compliment mentions a particular student’s name, that person gets to keep their compliment. Also, our class uses the four core values on a daily basis. Throughout the day, whenever someone shows a great example of how to be caring, respectful, honest or responsible, they are awarded a four core value band that matches the color of the value: Yellow = respect, green = responsible, blue = honest, pink/red = caring.

What is your classroom’s motto? Be brave!

What is your classroom the most proud of? We are proud of each other and how we work together as a team every day.

Fun fact about your classroom: There are 22 students in our class, and we play team building games almost every single day.

What would you like the community to know? That we have a community circle at the end of every day where we sit in a circle and everyone has a chance to share something good about their day, something they are thankful for, or something that they are looking forward to. Ms. Spoelman then reads any compliments that are in our compliment jar. We also want people to know that learning is fun in our classroom!

Classroom of the Week is sponsored by Little Smiles and Smile Orthodontics.