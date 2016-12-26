WMC students raise $15K for Project Grace

This year’s students broke a school record in raising more than $15,000.

The school works with churches and organizations to get in touch with families who need assistance. Given this year’s amount raised, they were able to help 26 families, which is up from 18 families last year and 15 the prior year.

Along with providing food, clothing and gifts, WMC was able to give $1,000 to Oceana County Love INC to help purchase beds for people displaced after the recent Parkview Manor fire in Hart.

“Last year was a record year for student giving and this year we blew that away,” said Matt Smith, the spiritual development coordinator and Bible teacher at Western Michigan Christian High School. “The students worked very hard and raised more than $15,500 for an all-time high total that beat last year’s record setting amount of $11,000.”

Students are instructed to earn money by doing projects at home, school, church and in the community in order to raise funds to purchase food, clothing and gifts for local families in need.

Individual classes competed in a daily competition, with daily winners earning prizes such as lunch and doughnuts. Students earned money by working for friends and family, as well as doing some special projects, including a bake sale by one of the seventh-grade classes.

“I was surprised at how much our bake sale raised,” said seventh-grader Madison. “I couldn’t believe it was over $150 with baked goods brought in by 10 people.”

Madison’s teacher, Jacque Groenendyke, challenged the class to raise more than $1,000.

“I told them I would buy them lunch from Subway if they did it,” Groenendyke said. “They raised more than $1,100 as a class and I will be bringing in two 6-foot subs.”

There was only an average of $9 per student that separated the two winning classes this year, with both Amanda Bosscher’s and Jennifer VanHekken’s classes bringing in more than $3,000 each.

Students shopped for items, brought them back to school and wrapped the gifts, which were to be delivered last week by the winning class.

“It has been a blessing to see our students work to benefit others,” said Samuel Greer, the school’s dean of students. “It is always great to see God work through our students and have them see firsthand the power of giving to others. This project aligns with our mission statement to educate with excellence, integrate faith with knowledge, equip students to work and serve Christ in their communities.”