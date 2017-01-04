'Be Nice' program expands to more than half of Ottawa County students

The Be Nice program, which focuses on suicide prevention and mental health awareness, was reaching 26,446 students in the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District by the end of 2016, approximately 54 percent of the intermediate school district student body. The program is in Allendale, Black River, Coopersville, Holland Christian, Holland Public, Jenison, Zeeland Public, Zeeland Christian, and the Boys and Girls Club.

A large part of that is thanks to the efforts of Holland's Elhart familly with the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan. Wayne Elhart, an owner of Elhart Automotive and philanthropist, struggled with depression and took his own life in March 2015. The Elhart family initiated donor funds with community foundations that provide matching funds to schools in order to have Be Nice programs.

"It's the stop, drop and roll of mental illness," said Jeff Elhart, Wayne's brother and business partner. "Everyone understands what to do in the event of a house fire, and we want everyone to understand what to do when someone is exhibiting warning signs of depression and suicide."

The Muskegon area also saw a huge expansion this year. Last spring, Elhart and other businesses owners raised $250,000 to fully fund Be Nice in Muskegon Intermediate School District schools for a year. The program reaches 16,736 students in the school districts of Fruitport, Mona Shores, Montague, Muskegon, North Muskegon, Oakridge, Muskegon Montessori, Orchard View, Ravenna, Reeths-Puffer, Timberland, Wesley, Whitehall and the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center.

The West Shore Educational Services district also saw an expansion from two school districts to five, with the program added to Hart, Shelby and Ludington Public Schools. The program continues to be used in Pentwater and Walkerville schools.

At the end of 2016, the Wayne Elhart Be Nice Memorial Fund had fund balances of of $33,998 for the OAISD, $60,500 for the MISD and $10,882 for WSESD.

Be Nice isn't just for students. The Muskegon Area Intermediate School District Transportation Center has also enrolled 100 of its employees in the program. Many other employers in the West Michigan area have Be Nice programs, as well, including Herman Miller, Captain Sundae's, New Holland Brewing, Midwest Construction, Holland Dental Society and, of course, the Elhart Automotive Campus.

"It totals about 10,000 employees in the greater Holland/Zeeland area," Elhart said.

Local churches are also on board, including Christ Memorial, North Street Christian Reformed, St. Francis De Sales and Faith Reformed in Zeeland. Elhart said they've also expanded into other segments of the community like veteran organizations, nonprofits and retirement home.

Elhart said they will be announcing two new Be Nice funds in February, and are looking to add five additional donor funds by the end of 2017.

"We have plans for two large markets in West Michigan," he said. "When that is complete, it will service over 300,000 students."