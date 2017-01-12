Area schools closed today

Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Doug Furton sent out this message on Twitter:
“Icy roads this morning...enjoy the cool side of the pillow kiddos. SLPS is closed.”
Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Ingall also took to Twitter:
“GHAPS is CLOSED today, Jan 12 due to icy road conditions. Be safe!”
The list of area schools closed includes:
Coopersville Public Schools
Fruitport Community Schools
Fruitport Calvary Christian
Grand Haven Area Public Schools
Grand Haven Christian School
Grand Haven Head Start
Grand Valley State University
Muskegon Community College (main campus two-hour delay; Grand Haven campus closed)
Spring Lake Public Schools
St. Johns Lutheran School
Walden Green Montessori School
Western Michigan Academy of Arts and Science
Western Michigan Christian High School
Just how bad are the roads? Read this text from the Kent County Road Commission:
“Crews in some more rural areas using tire chains to get through conditions. Use caution & reduce speeds - expect slippery/icy cond's.”