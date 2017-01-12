Area schools closed today

Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Doug Furton sent out this message on Twitter:

“Icy roads this morning...enjoy the cool side of the pillow kiddos. SLPS is closed.”

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Ingall also took to Twitter:

“GHAPS is CLOSED today, Jan 12 due to icy road conditions. Be safe!”

The list of area schools closed includes:

Coopersville Public Schools

Fruitport Community Schools

Fruitport Calvary Christian

Grand Haven Area Public Schools

Grand Haven Christian School

Grand Haven Head Start

Grand Valley State University

Muskegon Community College (main campus two-hour delay; Grand Haven campus closed)

Spring Lake Public Schools

St. Johns Lutheran School

Walden Green Montessori School

Western Michigan Academy of Arts and Science

Western Michigan Christian High School

Just how bad are the roads? Read this text from the Kent County Road Commission:

“Crews in some more rural areas using tire chains to get through conditions. Use caution & reduce speeds - expect slippery/icy cond's.”