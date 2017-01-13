Meet Mrs. DeBoer’s second-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher’s name: Linda DeBoer

Number of students: 21 students

School: Grand Haven Christian School

Grade: Second grade

What makes your classroom special? My children are very encouraging to each other. They freely give each other compliments and encouragement about work or projects they are working on. The children took time out of their schedule to write a favorite Bible verse in the front of the children's Bible story books that were given out at a local Trunk or Treat location. They did their very best!

What is your classroom motto? We don't really have a motto but we use the Bible as our guide. A favorite verse of our class is James 1:19, “Be quick to listen, and slow to speak and slow to get angry.” This verse helps us in our interactions with each other in our classroom and on the playground.

What is your class most proud of? My class has been working in the Maker Space several times this year, in connection with our study of desert, forest, and ocean habitats. The plant or animal that the children chose to create lives in their habitat. They did a wonderful job choosing, planning, and executing their creations. No matter how successful their end product was, they felt a lot of pride in it. They also learned many valuable lessons such as how to be productive good problem solvers and how we cooperate and communicate with each other.

Fun fact about your classroom: My second graders love to tell each other jokes. Many times when they are reading an informational book they find a joke related to the animal they are reading about. They love to share the joke with their classmates and /or their teacher.

What would you like the community to know? I would like the community to know that God is present in our classroom every day. We teach all of our subjects in light of God's word. Each of the students are created in God's image and they have many talents and abilities that God has given them. Every day we work on developing the many talents God has given each Child of God.

