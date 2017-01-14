Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations planned

“The vast majority of what we do (Monday) to honor Martin Luther King Jr. is embedded into our curriculum,” Superintendent Dennis Furton said. “It's a prime opportunity to teach our students about the man and his legacy.”

Grand Haven Area Public Schools will have a districtwide celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day that aims “to learn, to serve and to be inspired,” said Mary Jane Evink, the district’s instructional services director. “We want to be inspired by his work so that we can consider him when we go about our day-to-day actions. We want to learn about diversity and history, and what that means in modern times.”

Service is an important part of the Grand Haven schools’ plans for MLK Day. On Monday, students will kick off a two-week-long food drive to re-stock local food pantries, which are often depleted after the holidays.

“This is a project that everybody can do — from preschoolers to seniors in high school,” Evink said.

Students in grades 7-10 will also be raising money to purchase a food truck for Gleaner’s Food Bank that will serve as a mobile food distribution site.

Grand Haven students are also getting creative in honoring MLK Day through a video broadcast to be viewed at all 11 of the district’s buildings, featuring interviews with local and non-local figures who have been inspired by King, including Aaron Dworkin, dean of the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theater and Dance. There will also be original poetry readings from students representing each school in the district.

The video will also be available on the GHAPS website. All students will participate in creating original “Lift a Line” poems, using poetry from African-American poet/civil rights activist Langston Hughes and others to inspire kids to reflect on their own thoughts and experiences.

Grand Haven school officials hope to carry forward a broadcast, literary exercise and service project in future MLK Day celebrations as a part of the district’s legacy.

“We are looking to keep those elements stable, so that people know that this is now becoming part of Grand Haven tradition,” Evink said.