West Michigan high school students plan trip to presidential inauguration

This isn't the first time Wyoming took kids to D.C. In 2000, almost 100 students from the school got to watch President George W. Bush's inauguration.

These history buffs aren't just going to be there for the historical day (Friday, Jan. 20) — they're staying three nights and four days in Arlington, Va. The schedule is packed with museum trips, a visit to the Arlington National Cemetery to watch the changing of the guards, and the experience to see the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution up close at the National Archives.

"It's going to be a really good story to tell future generations of me down the road," junior Chase Brown said. "I'm really excited about that because not everybody gets this experience.

"There's like 315 million people to America, there's going to be 4 million to 7 million people there. I'm really excited," junior Chase Brown said.

Organizers, in fact, don't expect more than 900,000 people.

"Just the democratic process, I want them to see how our country really operates," history teacher John Doyle said. "There's been protesting at every inauguration, but I want them to see the patriotism that really goes into this event. They're going to see that unfold."

These kids will have an early morning beginning Thursday, Jan. 19. Their buses leave at 5:45 a.m., and they get to Arlington, Virginia, at about 8 p.m.