Community argues against church using Saugatuck school facility

Or even more simply — where does the separation of church and state fall when a school district makes a business decision?

"I'm a lawyer, so I have a little bit of knowledge about the Constitution," said Mary Feehtig. "It's a tough balance. No church should be able to convert a school into their place of worship. This is not where we want to go in this community."

Elizabeth Estes agreed.

"This is about a taxpayer-funded institution supporting a church, any church," she said. "What happens when the Westboro Baptist Church shows up, or the KKK shows up and starts their own church? It's not about a doctrine, it's what you let a taxpayer-funded institution do."

Estes' comments about doctrine relate to the deeper part of the issue Monday night that had many in the LGBT-friendly community speaking out against Third Coast Community Church, which holds its services Sunday mornings in the auditorium of Saugatuck Middle/High School.

"I'm concerned about this church's views," said Keith Charek, stating that their website clearly shows that Third Coast Community Church is "anti-gay." Specifically, a letter written by its pastor, Aaron Brown, which was taken down from the church's website prior to Monday's meeting.

After the first public comments section of the meeting, Saugatuck Public Schools Superintendent Rolfe Timmerman spoke on the rental policy.

"It's not illegal for a school to rent its facilities to a church," he said, adding that without Third Coast's rental income, the district would be losing around $24,000 for the year.

But for many, it was the message the church is sending.

"I would ask my 18-year-old son for better judgment than that, Rolfe," Nick Cappelletti said to the superintendent. "Maybe you should have come to (the community) because this is personal. If it's between the $24,000 to rent to a worship group, it's not worth it."

A younger member of the crowd had the same sentiment.

"I just wonder if money over morals is a good message we want to send to our students," said Saugatuck High School sophomore Georgia Richardson-Smaller.

Members of Third Coast Community Church were there to speak in its defense, including Brown himself, the author of the letter.

"I appreciate the open dialogue," he said. "We are not an anti-gay group, we are not a bigoted group. We want to embrace the diversity and enhance our community."

Another member of the church congregation tried to bridge the gap between religion and LGBT concerns.

"Yes, I'm gay. Yes, I attend the church. And they treat me wonderfully," said Jennifer Kline. "It's going to take all of us coming together as a community. Love wins, right?"

On concerns over the letter, Brown came to the podium again, apologetically.

"I understand through the lens of an oppressed group this is ignorant, insulting," he said. "I apologize for the arrogance and ignorance of this statement."

There would be no decision Monday night, however, as the school board does not directly respond to public comment.

"As a board, we hear you," school board President Jeff Myers said. "We're going to have to continue to talk."

Some on the board still believed it made sense from a funding standpoint.

"Zeeland rented their auditorium for four years and I'm not sure there was any problem," board member Gordon Stannis said. "It's just smart business."

For some parents, business is secondary to the community Saugatuck has become.

"I have a gay son," said Liz Rutledge. "He came here because he was accepted. That environment was created because of the kids in this school, this community."

Now many are left wondering if that community identity is in danger.

"Without this diverse community, (my kids) wouldn't be the successes that they are," Cappelletti said.

The next Saugatuck Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Feb. 20.