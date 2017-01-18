GHAPS superintendent receives high marks

The Board of Education evaluated Ingall’s performance in seven areas: governance and board relations, community relations, staff relations, business and finance, instructional leadership, student growth, and progress toward districtwide goals.

Board President John Siemion presented the evaluation results at Monday’s school board meeting.

“We are fortunate to have hired Mr. Ingall as the academic leader of our district after receiving input from the district’s stakeholders,” Siemion said. “I feel very comfortable having Mr. Ingall at the helm of our district and have the utmost confidence in him to do what is best for our students, staff, district and community.”

Ingall has served as superintendent of Grand Haven Area Public Schools for the past 18 months, and has made an impact on colleagues and families during his time serving in the district, Siemion said.

“Andy has formed strong relationships with administrators, staff, students and families since his arrival to the district in July 2015,” Siemion said. “He is highly visible at school functions and in the community, and is very approachable. ... We look forward to working with Andy for many years to come.”

Also on Monday, the school board shared a letter addressed to the Grand Haven community, providing reassurance of the district’s commitment to culture, diversity and freedoms for students, grounded in the district’s strategic plan. Siemion said the letter was sparked by the unrest that has been going on in the United States this past year, and not a reaction to any current concerns within the district.

“We are just being proactive,” he said.

The letter is as follows:

“As we look ahead to 2017 amid celebrations honoring many who have shaped our country, such as Martin Luther King Jr., the trustees of the Grand Haven Area Public Schools wish to reassure our staff, our students and our community that our commitments as embodied in our strategic plan remain unchanged. Our goal is still to provide an ‘exceptional educational experience,’ and our promise remains to deliver ‘success for all.’ These two goals thread their way through all of our policies and guide our staff through the rules that enact those policies.

“At this particular time, it seems appropriate to call attention to a few of the elements written in the district’s strategic plan. Four of our core values state that we will be student centered, we will embody a culture of caring, and we will do so with integrity and equity. A related target under “Success for All” is to provide a safe and supported environment. These are not just words on paper. Each member of the board, along with our administration and staff, work to make these part and parcel of the culture of the entire school system.

“We believe that to prepare our students for the multi-cultural, multi-racial characteristics of a world with fewer boundaries, we must teach the key processes of critical thinking, fact-driven decision making, curiosity, a continuous quest for knowledge, and an ability to see past our own boundaries to understand and appreciate differing views of the issues we all face. This means respect for all, and a willingness to modify our own views as we learn from others.

“Our reassurance to you is that ‘all’ means ‘all’; no one will be excluded from the educational experience within Grand Haven Area Public Schools. We believe that strength comes from diversity, be it social, racial, economic or simply differing opinions. When we are inclusive we all benefit, and that is a future in which we would want to live and work.”