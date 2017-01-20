Meet Mrs. Anderson’s second- and third-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher's name: Stefanie (Stefi) Anderson

Number of students: 18

School: Walden Green Montessori

Grade: 2-3

What makes your classroom special? We love working and learning with each other. The children work independently and responsibly in a beautiful open and bright space. I am German and I teach the kids a little bit of German almost every morning.

What is your classroom's motto? Be respectful, be kind!

What is your classroom the most proud of? Everyone is looking out for each other and is supporting each other.

Fun fact about your classroom: We have eight fish, one aquatic snail, two guinea pigs (Roxane and Cookies & Creme), and worms (in a worm farm).

What would you like the community to know? Walden Green Montessori is a school that welcomes everybody and respects each child’s individuality. We follow each child and personalize his/her learning. We respect the environment and have an extensive green program. We created a butterfly garden, a native pollinator habitat, insect hotels, and several school gardens for our students. We recycle in class and always stress that everything and everyone is connected and deserves respect and kindness. We here at Walden Green Montessori care deeply for each student and strive to educate them to their full potential.

Classroom of the Week is sponsored by Little Smiles and Smile Orthodontics.