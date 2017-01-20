Oceana County district already adding days to school calendar

At least one district has already lengthened the school year for that reason.

Most of the districts in Oceana and Mason counties have already had between five and eight snow days.

The Hart Public School District has canceled school eight times this school year because of icy roads, freezing rain and snow. Superintendent Mark Platt said this year that ice on gravel roads has been the main safety concern.

School districts in Michigan must hold 180 days of instruction. The requirement means students in the Hart district will attend school this spring until June 13.

The district's calendar originally placed the last day of school on June 9. The date will be pushed back even more by any additional snow days.

Michigan school districts are allowed six weather-related days off each school year. A number of other districts in Oceana County are already over the allowed number of snow days.