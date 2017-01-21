Showing off S.T.E.A.M. projects

Since November, the students have been working on the games for their S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) class, which meets every fourth day during the school year.

Each game utilized a simple machine, explained teacher Betsy Kipling.

“You’ll see a lot of inclined planes, a couple pulleys, some levers, all kinds of cool stuff,” she said.

After designing their games, the students were challenged to decorate them using inspiration from several artists.

“Mrs. (Carrie) Andrews chose five artists and (the students) had to choose one that inspired them most, and replicate that on their arcade,” Kipling said.

One arcade game was a crane game, with a large clear opening in the front for contestants to identify their prizes. A person in the back used a magnet attached to a string wrapped around a cardboard tube to retrieve the prizes.

Several other students, working in groups of two or three, created human whack-a-mole games — large boxes with circular openings in the top. A student sitting in the box would raise and lower a target, and students playing the game took turns trying to hit it with small cardboard mallets.

Others chose skeeball-type games, in which contestants rolled a small ball up a ram, attempting to launch the ball into small holes cut into the backdrop.

“You’re going to roll the ball up the inclined plane and try to make it in the hole,” fourth-grader Zane Stahl explained. “And if you make it in the hole, you get a prize. It’s pretty hard because there aren’t very many holes to make it in.”

One of his partners, Jayden Core, said this was “my favorite project” of the year.

Jackson Laughlin and his partners built a plinko-style game, in which students dropped a ball down a sloped surface studded with obstacles.

Laughlin said he enjoys the S.T.E.A.M. class because “I like building things.”