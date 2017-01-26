Spelling Bee Local girls advance to regional spelling bee Tribune Staff • Today at 1:00 PM After 22 intense rounds, Sarah Mayer edged Hannah Black to win the White Pines Intermediate School spelling bee, which took place at the school last month. The two sixth-graders now advance to compete in the regional spelling bee on Feb. 16, with a chance to earn a berth in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. That event begins May 28 in Washington, D.C. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.