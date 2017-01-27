Meet Mrs. Shillinger’s second-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher's Name: Erin Shillinger

Number of students: 19

School: Robinson

Grade: 2

What makes our classroom special: We also get to do fun things like Friday Fun Day. Every Friday, we do a fun learning activity. Some of the things we have done in the past are make mini pumpkin pies, do building challenges with marshmallows and measure them, make "study puddy" and retell stories by acting them out. We are also learning how to respect ourselves as well as respect one another. During our study of Native Americans, our teacher taught us about the "Gifts of the Seven Grandfathers." These are Ojibwa morals on how to live your life as a good person. We earn a feather each time we do something that is an example of one the "Seven Gifts."

What is our classroom motto: Persevere! or "How are you challenging yourself?" or "Oh Family,” "Yes, Mrs. Shillinger.”

What is your classroom the most proud of: We help each other to learn. We have these things called "Learning Teams." We have a different team for reading and math. We can go to a person in our learning team if we have a question about our assignment. These are also the people that we meet with to share how we solved our problems in math (the strategies we used, the steps of our thinking and the answer we came up with). I reading, we meet with our reading team to talk about the books we are reading and (how the events and characters relate to) the pieces of the "story mountain."

Fun fact about your classroom: We are doing non-fiction writing right now. One of our assignments will soon be to write an opinion essay on whether or not we should get a classroom pet. If we write a convincing enough essay, our teacher will actually get us a pet for our classroom!

What would you like your community to know about your classroom: Our teacher always shows that she cares about us. She listens to us when we share "Good News" and asks us how our day is going. She always helps us to solve problems and teaches us what we need to learn to be successful.

