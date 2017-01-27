WMU to reduce nonresident tuition

The university's Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to make the tuition rates for the new nonresident students at 1.25 times the rate of Michigan resident students, compared to the current status of 2.3 times the rate of resident students. The cap is expected to begin during the university's first summer session in May, the Kalamazoo Gazette reported.

The current rate made the university less competitive than some other Michigan schools, said Jan Van Der Kley, the university's vice president of business and finance. He said the tuition decision was made to help the school compete for students who aren't state residents, but he said the university will still recruit "any and all qualified Michigan residents."

Because of the declining number of Michigan high school graduates, Van Der Kley told the board to target nonresidential population to "maintain enrollment numbers that allow it (the university) to operate at maximum efficiency."

The university said the current school year's basic tuition rates, annual tuition and required fees for a nonresident student in his or her first or second year would be cut almost in half, to less than $14,400.

Tuition for the 2017-18 academic year has not been officially set yet.

Western Michigan said tuition for nonresident students who are currently enrolled in the school will stay the same, but those students are still eligible for help from scholarships and financial aid packages.