Central High School mentor receives recognition

The ceremony was hosted by the Ottawa County Mentoring Collaboration at Holland Heights Church.

The month of January was Mentoring Month, and Cutie was given the award for his mentorship of Central student Zach Greenert.

At Central High School, nearly 40 percent of the students are a part of the mentoring program.

Cutie has been mentoring Greenert since he joined the program. Cutie said he didn’t know what to expect because each individual mentoring experience is different.

“I went in as open-minded as possible,” he said. “I just wanted to offer a positive male role model image to whatever young man I was placed with.”

Greenert also wasn’t sure what to expect, and he was a little skeptical going into the program because he didn’t know who his mentor would be.

“Once I met (Jay), I knew he was a good match,” Greenert said.

Through mentoring, Cutie helps Greenert map out a path toward graduating high school and going to college. Greenert said his mentor gave him information about college, took him on campus tours, helped him prepare for the SAT and taught him about applying for financial aid.

“Everything I needed to know,” he said.

Greenert always wanted to go to college, but he believes without Cutie’s help he wouldn’t be on a path toward that goal.

“I didn’t have anyone to help me through it,” he said.

Cutie said Greenert “is self-motivated and a smart kid. He did the majority of the work that needed to be done. The kudos go to Zach.”

The New Directions Mentoring program is run by Cheryl O’Connor, who provides ideas, talking points and activities for the students and mentors. In the four years she has led the program, she has seen it grow from four students to more than 40.

O’Connor encourages the mentors to help their students make a post-high school plan.

“I ask mentors to think about what’s that next step,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what it is, but just have a plan so (the students) aren’t floating out there.”

Cutie said the New Directions program can be as structured or as non-structured as needed.

“It’s an excellent program,” he said. “Cheryl runs it very well. She provides a lot of help if you want it.”

The mentors even help each other out. Last week, Kirby Grill in downtown Grand Haven hosted a “Mentoring Mixer” for volunteers to talk about strategies they use with their students.

“Mentors are challenged in a variety of ways, and I wanted to offer a chance for them to get together and brainstorm ideas to help one another,” O’Connor said.

After having mentored Greenert, Cutie said he found the experience to be mutually beneficial.

“If I could encourage anyone to do this, I would,” he said. “It’s not a huge time commitment, but it’s very self-satisfying.”

Greenert is set to graduate from Central High School this spring and he plans to attend college in the fall. He said the mentoring program was very useful for him.

“It’s that time when (high school students) are going through a crucial stage and they need structure,” he said. “It’s something everyone should look at.”