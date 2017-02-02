Fruitport schools show big gains in achievement

“We’re proud of all of our schools,” she said. “All but one made significant gains.”

The results were announced last month by the Michigan Department of Education.

Camp said the gains at Beach Elementary School and Fruitport High School were so significant that they earned Reward School status from the state education department. Only 219 schools in the state earned Reward School status.

Two other Muskegon County schools — Reeths-Puffer Elementary and Muskegon Montessori Academy for Environmental Change — also received Reward School status.

Beach Elementary School earned the award under the “Beating the Odds” category. When compared to similar schools, Beach achieved the 91st percentile — the same as North Muskegon Elementary School, Camp said. Beach was in the 77th percentile last year.

Fruitport High School made a much bigger climb, from the 41st percentile to the 83rd.

“We didn’t beat Spring Lake, but we have grown significantly with the number of kids that are proficient,” Camp said.

Fruitport teachers spend a lot of time looking at the data from tests given in the spring — namely the M-Step, PSAT and SAT. They’ve been changing their practices in their classroom and it’s making all the difference, Camp said.

“They pay very high attention to what the kids are learning, what is most important to learn and making sure they learn it,” she said.

Camp added: “With all of the gains our schools have made, it almost goes without saying how very proud we are of all of the hard work that our principals and teachers do every day to provide the best educational experience for all of our students, no matter what challenges they face.”

School officials have known about the results since the fall.

“We’ve been chomping at the bit” to let everyone know, Camp said. “To have this news follow-up the passage of the bond proposal, it means so much to the momentum Fruitport has.”

Camp said she hopes this message gets through to area parents, and is enough to get more kids in the Fruitport school system and to keep the ones already there.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools achieving Reward School status were Griffin, Lake Hills and Mary A. White elementary schools. In the Spring Lake district, Reward School status was achieved by Spring Lake Intermediate and Holmes Elementary, as reported in the Tribune on Jan. 28.