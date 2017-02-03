Meet Mrs. Dean’s kindergarten class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teacher's name: Megan Dean

Number of students: 20

School: Holmes Elementary, Spring Lake

Grade: Kindergarten

What makes your classroom special?

• "We get to meet new friends every day at Holmes Elementary. We get to learn and our reading muscles grow and grow every day. When we read, our muscles grow." Laine Mooney

• “We read, learn, play and get our energy out.” Ava Duell

• “We have fun, shares and is nice!” Gabe Quiney

What is your classroom's motto? 'We can read! I can read!'

What is your classroom the most proud of? My classroom is full of readers! We are learning our Reading Super Powers that help us decode kryptonite (tricky) words.

Fun fact about your classroom:

• We are Be Nice Superheros!

• We read a lot of about Gingerbread men and people and then decorated our own gingerbread men. Fifteen people liked the taste of gingerbread cookies, five people did not like the taste of gingerbread cookies. Brianna loved the cinnamon taste.

What would you like the community to know?

• We have reading powers! We have pointer power. That means we point to the words, one word at a time and read them. We have picture power, we use the pictures to help us figure out tricky words. We have persistence power, that means we keep trying using all of our powers to figure out tricky words.

• We are the members of the punctuation police! When reading, we watch out for periods, question marks and exclamation points.

• We are writers. We are learning to make our writing easy read. We put finger spaces between our words. We use capital letters at the beginning of the sentence. We use exclamation points, periods and question marks.

• I would like the community to know that our classroom is full of readers, writers, mathematician and scientists. My goal is for every child in my classroom to love to come to school everyday and develop a life long love of reading. My students are learning to be independent thinkers with a growth mindset. One of our favorite saying is: Not Yet! We may not be able to do something now but we won't give up. We have the power of YET!

