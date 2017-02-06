Careerline Tech Center health program honored

This award recognizes exemplary practices in preparing students for careers and higher education.

Winning programs demonstrate outstanding outcomes, produce measurable results for students and meet the challenge of high academic rigor. CTC was one of was one of only two Michigan schools to receive the award this year.

“The CTC health program helps high school students gain valuable real-world work experience and earn college credit and professional certifications as they prepare for in-demand careers and college upon graduation,” CTC Director Dave Searles said. “I am beyond proud that our program received this well-deserved award, and it was an honor to accept it along with the dedicated and hard-working instructors.”

The health program delivers a rigorous curriculum while staying current with industry changes, CTC officials say. Early career preparation — including career exploration, career assessments, and comprehensive guidance and counseling — provides opportunities for students to begin thinking about the world of work while still in high school.

And thanks to strong relationships with local businesses and industry, along with highly involved advisory boards, students are taught up-to-date content and participate in authentic work experiences designed to make them competitive in today's job market.

“Students in the health program can choose from 10 professional certifications, most at no cost to them, so they can immediately start working in high-demand and high-wage positions upon graduation,” dental careers instructor Denise Callaghan said. “Many college students attain higher-paying jobs thanks to their certified skills. This helps offset college costs and allows students to gain even more experience in their chosen career field.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of health care occupations nationwide to grow 19 percent from 2014 to 2024, adding approximately 2.3 million new jobs — more jobs than any other group of occupations.