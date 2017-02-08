Educators, legislators react to DeVos confirmation

Reactions among educators and legislators varied following the confirmation of DeVos, a longtime “school choice” advocate and a wealthy Republican donor from Grand Rapids.

Vice President Mike Pence’s vote broke the 50-50 tie. The Senate’s historian said it was the first time a Cabinet nomination tie was broken by a vice president.

According to The Associated Press, Democrats opposed DeVos’ nomination for her lack of experience with public schools and her financial ties with organizations for charter schools.

In a press release, Michigan Association of School Administrators Executive Director Chris Wigent said DeVos as the head of the federal education department has “an enormous responsibility to every child in America to strengthen and protect public education.”

“We know here in Michigan that her agenda has been long at odds with strengthening public education, and has even been detrimental to it at times,” Wigent said following the Senate confirmation. “The job now before her requires her to shift her focus from ill-conceived plans for vouchers and unregulated choice that drain critical resources from public schools and truly focus on all children.”

Wigent said DeVos’ “narrow margin of confirmation reflects a strong passion for public education.”

Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Furton said DeVos will have “the opportunity to change perceptions about her agenda and qualifications by focusing her energy on strengthening our public schools and advocating for all children. We should neither expect nor tolerate anything less,” he said.

Fruitport Community Schools Superintendent Bob Szymoniak said the district is on a “positive trajectory” and he hopes they’re able to continue their efforts in the future “with minimal federal intrusion.”

In a press release, Michigan Association of Public School Academies President Dan Quisenberry congratulated DeVos. He said he’s confident DeVos will be “an excellent and effective advocate for every student in America.”

“Having worked closely with her in the past on issues in Michigan, we know that she has put the interests of kids before adults, parents before institutions and students’ success before politics,” Quisenberry said.

In a statement on Facebook, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, said DeVos will “work tirelessly and fight to ensure that every child in America, no matter their ZIP code, has access to a quality education.”

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said in a press release that DeVos has spent 28 years making it her mission for children to receive “quality education and now she will be able to do that on a much larger scale.” He said DeVos “will be an excellent secretary of education, fixing our schools and at the same time providing children and families choices to find the school that fits their needs.”

Looking ahead, Wigent said MASA will continue working with the U.S. Department of Education on strengthening student success in public schools, “while advocating as fiercely as ever for students in every corner of our state.”

With the confirmation behind her, Quisenberry said DeVos can now begin working to improve “educational outcomes and opportunities across the country.”

“Michigan’s charter schools have blazed the trail toward higher student achievement, and we need to continue along that path,” he added. “It’s not time to celebrate. It’s time to get to work.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.