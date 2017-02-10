Meet Mrs. Dyke’s first-grade class

This feature sheds light on the work students and teachers are doing, and it lets the community know what makes each class special.

Here’s more about this week’s featured classroom:

Teachers Name: Mindy Dyke

Number of Students: 16

School: West Michigan Academy of Arts and Academics (WMAAA)

Grade: First

What makes your classroom special? Each student has their own unique way of learning and expressing themselves.

What is your classroom's motto? Be kind. We are the “Bucket Fillers.”

What is your classroom the most proud of? Our classroom has become a family. We are there for one another when each other falls. Each student is kind to each other and when one person is having a bad day, we always try to fill each other’s buckets. The students in my room genuinely care for one another.

Fun fact about your classroom: No matter what we always find a way to have fun and move around. We enjoy earning brain breaks. I asked my students this question and they shared answers such as: “We are a terrific bunch of kids,” “We read books,” “We do science experiments” and “We share our things with each other.”

What would you like the community to know? I would like the community to know about how awesome our school is and how much each staff member and student care about one another. We strive in making our school unique. We want our kids to flourish in their own personal way. Offering the students different ways of learning through arts allows the kids to move around, be active and use their imagination. Each student learns differently and we try to incorporate their learning styles in our everyday lessons and activities.

Classroom of the Week is sponsored by Little Smiles and Smile Orthodontics.