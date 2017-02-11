Program helps students learn about disabilities

Within moments of trying to get out bread and unscrew the peanut butter jar, students exclaimed the difficulty of the task before them.

That station was one of six for the kids to participate in Thursday and Friday during Step into My Shoes, a disability awareness program.

Robinson teacher Betty Jo Veenstra said the program is aimed at helping students understand that people living with disabilities are more like them than they are different.

Earlier in the week, the students learned about disabilities and friendship.

By rotating through the six stations, the kids had a glimpse into what it might be like to have hearing, vision, learning and physical impairments.

Third-grader Makayla Theile said Step into My Shoes opened her eyes.

“It’s really hard,” she said.

At the station to understand visual impairments, students were tasked with completing an art project while blindfolded. To understand learning disabilities, they tried to read and write while looking at the paper in a mirror. Another station asked them to keep track of the number of claps they heard while also listening to an adult read a book.

Students took three spelling tests while listening to a recording to help them understand what it would be like to have severe, mild and moderate hearing impairments.

“Some people have a super-hard time hearing,” said third-grader Hayden Dubs.

At another station, students attempted to use one only finger on each hand while trying to open a piece of candy and write on a piece of paper.

Throughout the years of the program, Veenstra said she’s noticed children become more compassionate. The teacher said she hopes students learn how to appropriately approach and interact with people who live with disabilities, as well as become more accepting of everyone.

In the coming weeks, the kids will also meet a former Robinson Elementary School student who graduated from Grand Haven High School, and who is blind. Paws with a Cause will also visit the school for a presentation.